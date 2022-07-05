101,328 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 174,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.