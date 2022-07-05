10,875 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Bought by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $13,552,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 3,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,030. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -18.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

