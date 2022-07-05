135,062 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

HBI stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

