181,304 Shares in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Bought by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Caribou Biosciences makes up 0.2% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned 0.30% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

CRBU traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 22,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,855. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $336.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 682.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

