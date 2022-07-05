1,879 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.