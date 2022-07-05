1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 445,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,383,692 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.74.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.