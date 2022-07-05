20,000 Shares in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Bought by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

PHUN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

