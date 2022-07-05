27,942 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after buying an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

