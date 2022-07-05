2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Down 9.5% This Week

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $335,419.68 and approximately $222,398.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using U.S. dollars.

