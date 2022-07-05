3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,840 ($22.28) target price on the stock.

III has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.60) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.49) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.79).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.08. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.16), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($380,481.86). Also, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.71), for a total value of £37,203.30 ($45,051.22). Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $80,518,342 over the last 90 days.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

