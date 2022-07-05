4,600 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

SHEL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

