505,000 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 505,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 638,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,469,344. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.2984 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.