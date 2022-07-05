AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE AIR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 4,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,250. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $713,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $302,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,580.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,042 shares of company stock worth $7,640,586 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AAR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $2,136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 69.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,525 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

