Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

ACTG stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.38. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 251.22%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

