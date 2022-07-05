Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $320,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture stock traded down $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.59. 23,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.