Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.89.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

