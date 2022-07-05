Acoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Acoin has a total market cap of $2,472.75 and $4.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acoin has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Acoin

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acoin is acoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Acoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

