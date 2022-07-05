Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $213.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $157.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

