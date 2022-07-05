Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.71 or 0.05674519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00255292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00612125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00075652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00527974 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

