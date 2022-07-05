Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,975 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $167,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.75 and its 200-day moving average is $451.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

