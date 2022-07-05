Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

