Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.89. 19,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,607. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

