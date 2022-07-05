Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.61

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.61 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 373818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

