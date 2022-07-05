Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.61

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.61 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 373818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.
AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
