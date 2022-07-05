Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.07. Aegon shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 93,177 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEG. BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

