Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 3700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $865.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Afya by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Afya by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

