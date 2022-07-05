Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,486 shares of company stock worth $2,945,359 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agiliti by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

