Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,357,057 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $47.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

