Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $3.22 million and $253,213.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.07 or 0.05655924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00256470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00608840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00075521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00529891 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

