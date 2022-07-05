Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 892.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of Akamai Technologies worth $74,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,867 shares of company stock worth $3,966,608 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

