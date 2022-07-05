Alien Worlds Market Capitalization Achieves $63.32 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and $15.39 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00142221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.01033747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

