Allworth Financial LP Acquires 34,252 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.21% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.