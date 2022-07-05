Allworth Financial LP Acquires 461,174 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 461,174 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

