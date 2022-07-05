Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 2.59% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $142,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

