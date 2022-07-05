Allworth Financial LP Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $742.05 and its 200-day moving average is $884.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

