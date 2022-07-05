Allworth Financial LP Has $39.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 333,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,011,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 180,110 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000.

DFAX stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

