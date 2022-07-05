Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5,186.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $411,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 390,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,753 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

