Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $98,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

