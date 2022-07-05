Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 979.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,814 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $310.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

