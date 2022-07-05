Allworth Financial LP Purchases 264,466 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,466 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.99% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

