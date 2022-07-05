Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,900.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $2,900.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

GOOGL stock traded up $82.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,257.44. 101,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,041. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,256.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,556.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

