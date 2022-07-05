AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) were down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGFF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.