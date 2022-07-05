Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of MO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,406. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

