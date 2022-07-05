Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.56.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.