American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 318,515 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $80,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

