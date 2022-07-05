American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

