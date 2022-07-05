Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.66.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

