Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,354,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

