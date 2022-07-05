Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 400,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 126,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 243,251 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

