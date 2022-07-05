ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.41.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

