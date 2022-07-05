Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

